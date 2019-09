- There are a few overnight closures scheduled for S.R. 408 during the coming week.

These include:

The Dean Road ramp to westbound 408 will close Sunday and Monday night.

The eastbound 408 ramp to Alafaya Trail will close Tuesday night.

The eastbound 408 ramp to Dean Road will close Tuesday through Friday night.

Each closure will begin at 11 p.m. and go until 5 a.m.

Detour signs will be posted to direct motorists. Please use caution while driving through the construction.

These closures are part of a 3.24-mile, $76 million road widening project. The goal is to relieve traffic between S.R. 417 and east of Alafaya Trail.