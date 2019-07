- The City of Mount Dora has fire its police chief, relieved from his position after a months-long investigation. The

Former chief John O'Grady was suspended back in April after an internal complaint was filed following comments he allegedly made during a fund-raising golf tournament.

"The investigation concluded that there was overwhelming evidence of a department fraught with distrust and a lack of respect for O'Grady's leadership," said city spokesperson Lisa McDonald in a news release. "It also concluded that O'Grady engaged in behavior unbecoming of a city of Mount Dora employee."

Acting police chief Robert Bell will stay in place, until the city can find a permanent replacement.