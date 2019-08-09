< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mother's appeal in toddler murder case rejected
Posted Aug 09 2019 06:13PM EDT data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423088253.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423088253");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423088253-423087502"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423088253-423087502" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423088253" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - A divided appellate court Friday turned down an appeal by a Marion County woman convicted of first-degree murder in the 2008 death of one of her six adopted children.</p> <p>A panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision, rejected arguments by Violet Ray that she received ineffective legal representation during her trial because the defense did not “engage in a highly scientific, medicolegal, battle of the experts,” as the majority opinion described her arguments.</p> <p>Ray was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Faith. Prosecutors alleged that Ray caused fatal head injuries to child. Ray contended that the child fell in the family kitchen after taking a bath. In the appeal, Ray said several experts could have offered opinions that would have countered the testimony of a state medical examiner.</p> <p>But the appellate court’s majority opinion said, in part, the “decision to go with a straightforward causation defense, as opposed to a scientific ‘battle of the experts,’ was a reasonable trial strategy.” Judge Jay Cohen dissented and said he favored sending the case back for new trial. He wrote that the failure of defense lawyers to challenge the medical examiner’s testimony “constituted ineffective assistance of counsel.”</p> <p>Ray, now 45, was sentenced to life in prison in 2012, according to Florida Department of Corrections records. A 2012 <a href="https://www.ocala.com/" target="_blank"><strong>Ocala Star-Banner</strong></a> story said Ray and her husband adopted six children after having a series of miscarriages. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orange County starts school year with added security</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sydney Cameron, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Back to school looks very different in 2019, due to the presence of big guns, bulletproof vests and metal detectors. </p><p>Orange County leaders said they will provide added security to protect some 215,000 students. </p><p>"We are ready to protect your children, at risk to our own lives," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina, adding that his deputies will respond to danger, even if there's no backup.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/family-gets-apology-refund-after-missed-flight" title="Family gets apology, refund after missed flight" data-articleId="423097540" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_gets_apology_and_refund_from_airl_0_7584271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_gets_apology_and_refund_from_airl_0_7584271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_gets_apology_and_refund_from_airl_0_7584271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_gets_apology_and_refund_from_airl_0_7584271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_gets_apology_and_refund_from_airl_0_7584271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family gets apology, refund after missed flight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Holly Bristow, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Less than a day after The News Station started asking Norwegian Airlines how an 82-year-old, nearly blind woman in a wheelchair was left behind at a gate, her son gets an apology and a refund.</p><p>"Well Holly, you did a wonderful job. Within 24 hours we got a response, where I had waited a month as a member of the general public," said Brian Moorhead, following a report by FOX 35's Holly Bristow , which aired a day earlier.</p><p>On July 14, Moorhead said he took his mother to Orlando International Airport three hours before her flight home to London on Norwegian Airlines. He was not allowed to wheel her to the gate, so he left her with a worker who was supposed to take care of her. Hours later, he received a call from his crying mother saying she had missed her flight. Moorhead claims, instead of Gate 94, she was taken to Gate 96.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fwc-busts-alleged-illegal-hunting-operation" title="FWC busts alleged illegal hunting operation" data-articleId="423090055" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC_busts_alleged_illegal_hunting_operat_0_7584393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC_busts_alleged_illegal_hunting_operat_0_7584393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC_busts_alleged_illegal_hunting_operat_0_7584393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC_busts_alleged_illegal_hunting_operat_0_7584393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC_busts_alleged_illegal_hunting_operat_0_7584393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FWC busts alleged illegal hunting operation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Alligators, turtles and more -- the animals that make Florida famous are under attack. Now, wildlife officials are cracking down on illegal hunting. </p><p>Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Friday announced they have taken down an entire network, in which suspects are accused of hunting deer out of season, trapping alligators without licenses and permits, and collecting protected gopher tortoises. They are also accused of illegally catching fish. </p><p>"Organized criminal operations like this pose serious environmental and economic consequences," said Col. Curtis Brown, head of FWC's Division of Law Enforcement. "They damage our precious natural resources and create black markets that undermine the legal process. We do our best to put a stop to these crimes, supporting law-abiding business owners, landowners and those who enjoy recreating in Florida."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-starts-school-year-with-added-security"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/barbara-jenkins-orange%20county%20superintendent_1565389795439.jpg_7584781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="barbara-jenkins-orange county superintendent_1565389795439.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orange County starts school year with added security</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-gets-apology-refund-after-missed-flight"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Muriel-Moorehead-Norwegian-Airline-missed-flight_1565301157154_7582153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Muriel-Moorehead-Norwegian-Airline-missed-flight_1565301157154.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family gets apology, refund after missed flight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fwc-busts-alleged-illegal-hunting-operation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC-illegal-hunting-network_1565388719010_7584449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FWC-illegal-hunting-network_1565388719010.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FWC busts alleged illegal hunting operation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/deltas-ban-on-pit-bulls-as-support-animals-rejected-by-feds-as-agency-clarifies-airline-rules"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919_1565374378131_7583998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Delta Airlines flight is shown in a file photo. Featured Videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Muriel-Moorehead-Norwegian-Airline-missed-flight_1565301157154_7582153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Muriel-Moorehead-Norwegian-Airline-missed-flight_1565301157154_7582153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Muriel-Moorehead-Norwegian-Airline-missed-flight_1565301157154_7582153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Muriel-Moorehead-Norwegian-Airline-missed-flight_1565301157154_7582153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family gets apology, refund after missed flight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fwc-busts-alleged-illegal-hunting-operation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC-illegal-hunting-network_1565388719010_7584449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC-illegal-hunting-network_1565388719010_7584449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC-illegal-hunting-network_1565388719010_7584449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC-illegal-hunting-network_1565388719010_7584449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/FWC-illegal-hunting-network_1565388719010_7584449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FWC busts alleged illegal hunting operation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mother-s-appeal-in-toddler-murder-case-rejected" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother's appeal in toddler murder case rejected</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/county-by-county/4-suspects-charged-in-theft-of-40-000-oysters-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="pelican&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 suspects charged in theft of 40,000 oysters in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jp-morgan-in-florida-wants-to-remove-trees-for-solar-panels-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/14/sunny_1439555907073_106118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/14/sunny_1439555907073_106118_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/14/sunny_1439555907073_106118_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/14/sunny_1439555907073_106118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/14/sunny_1439555907073_106118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>JP Morgan in Florida wants to remove trees for solar panels</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando
Weather
Orlando Hurricane
7 Day Forecast
Alerts
Radar
Traffic
Pump Patrol
About Us
Personalities
Contests
Community
Jobs at Fox 35
Video
Live Newscasts & Replays
Good Day Orlando
Weather Forecasts
Follow Us href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> 