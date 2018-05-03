Mother found dead inside shower, police investigating as homicide

Posted: May 03 2018 06:51AM EDT

Video Posted: May 03 2018 06:35AM EDT

Updated: May 03 2018 07:06AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - Police are investigating the murder of a woman at a neighborhood in Delaney Park.

The 39-year-old mother, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, was murdered along the stretch of Delaney Park. Police responded to the home last Tuesday night, April 24th, and found a woman dead inside her shower.

Her grandmother, Marion Perry, said she had just had dinner with her the night before. 

"I was devastated. I couldn't breathe. I didn't believe them," said Marion. 

The family is devastated and dealing with a lot of unanswered questions at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeLine or the Orlando Police Department.

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories