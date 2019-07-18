The doll is covered in camouflage and contains a photo of her husband's military picture on the front where the face would be.
On July 12, she said she couldn't find her 3-year-old's doll anywhere. In a Facebook post, Osborne said she thinks it may have gotten lost during a trip to Dairy Queen.
"She is devastated," Osborne wrote. "We use it often when he trains and she isn't able to see or speak to him. Please...if you see this doll...I would be grateful for its return."
Osborne told Fox 35 that her daughter has been sad over the lost toy.
"Bed time is rough," she said.
Osborne shared a photo that is similar to the doll belonging to her younger daughter, hoping that someone will spot it and bring the military daddy doll home.
A Florida teen has gone missing after visiting a Youth Crisis Center.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that 11-year-old Addison Terry is missing. She walked away from the Youth Crisis Center on Parental Home Road on Wednesday night.
Deputies believe that Addison may be in the Orange Park, Clay County, or Jacksonville area.
Residents in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities were told Thursday to not expect running water for at least 24 hours.
A water main was damaged Wednesday night, according to city officials . During construction, contractors apparently struck a 42-inch water main near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.
City officials said the water supply from their well fields was shut off during repairs. The damaged water main supplies water from the those well fields to the city.
The Polar Express will be the theme of this year's 'ICE!' exhibit at the Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, the resort announced Wednesday.
"As guests enter the attraction, they will embark on a magical adventure to the North Pole, while learning about friendship, bravery and the true spirit of Christmas," the resort wrote in a press release. "A truly heartwarming tale, "The Polar Express" will come alive for guests in a world made from more than two million pounds of ice, hand-carved into sculptures and interactive features to recreate iconic scenes from the film."
"We can't wait to debut ‘The Polar Express' as this larger-than-life attraction," said Johann Krieger, General Manager for Gaylord Palms Resort. "Christmas is a truly magical time here at Gaylord Palms, and this filmembodiesthe magic and wonder of the season. We know guests of all ages will love experiencing ICE! this year to feel that holiday joy."