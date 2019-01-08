Moisture intrusion and bat droppings found at Flagler County Sheriff's building

- Inspectors are putting together why dozens of people got sick at the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

From November to December 2017, 37 people who worked at the Flagler County Sheriff's Operations Center all got sick. Eventually, they had similar symptoms, but nobody knew exactly what might be making them sick.

Now, investigators have discovered what might be at least the beginnings of an answer.

Flagler County Chief Mark Strobridge says that "they found significant moisture intrusion within the floor." He goes on to say that "there is water that was being trapped by the flooring."

Strobridge says that you could even see the moisture around the building. "We started on the east end of the building and ended up on the west end of the building. And everywhere that we looked and pulled up tiles and carpet -- it was there, present. So, it would be safe to say that the vast majority of the building would have this same issue."

The chief says that they also knew there had once been a bat infestation here, but were told it was cleaned up. However, bat droppings were spotted in the building's insulation.

There are still no definitive answers to what made people sick, but new pieces fit into the puzzle.

More testing is planned, but dates are not confirmed.