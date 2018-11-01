Mixed-income apartment complex opens just blocks from Camping World Stadium

- Community leaders celebrated the opening of a new mixed income development just blocks away from Camping World Stadium.

Pendana at West Lakes is located at the corner of Orange Center Blvd. and S. Tampa Ave. The 200-unit mixed-income development in the Communities of West Lakes, just west of downtown Orlando was made possible through LIFT Orlando and represents a $40 million investment in affordable housing.

Pendana at West Lakes was developed in partnership with the City of Orlando and Atlanta-based housing partner, Columbia Residential. It is located on the site of the former Washington Shores Villages apartments.

This is event in on the heels of the recent groundbreaking for the adjacent $23.5 million, all-affordable, 120-unit Pendana at West Lakes Senior Residences on October 17 that is slated to open in late 2019.