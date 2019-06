- The search for a missing teen from Winter Garden has come to a tragic end.

The body of 16-year-old Bruce Hagans Jr. was found Friday afternoon near a home on Robertson Street in Orlando.

Luis Rivera Sr., 49, is behind bars, charged with dumping the body of Hagans in a shallow grave.

"We had gotten reports of suspicious activity and possibly a body in the area," said Capt. Jason Pearson, with the Winter Garden Police Department. "Got the crime scene team out here, and they were able to locate a body in a shallow grave."

The decomposed body was found in a wooded area.

"We have multiple suspects we are talking to. We will have more charges. I am confident we will have more charges," said Winter Garden Police Chief Steve Graham.

Winter Garden police responded to a call on May 31 of shots being fired and a vehicle fleeing the area in the 1000th block of Lincoln Terrance. There was no evidence of a crime when officers arrived, but it was later learned that Hagans was missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an Amber Alert for Hagans, stating that he was abducted by a black man with dreadlocks and light skin. The man was said to be driving a dark gray Infiniti G3.

"He did willingly get into the car with the other individual. I think you are aware that the shots were fired inside the vehicle. The cause of death is not readily available," said Graham.

Investigators said several tips have been received since the Amber Alert was issued.

"Every piece adds to the puzzle and paints a picture for us and puts enough together to get someone into custody. I'm very confident we will have more in custody," he added.