Addison was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts. She is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs about 107 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Deputies believe that Addison may be with 16-year-old Jade Seidel. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Jade was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt.
The two girls may be in the Clay County area, according to deputies.
Call 904-630-0500 or 911 if you know where they may be. You can also submit tips through the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by emailing them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:24AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:25AM EDT
A 71-year-old man recalled how things went down as he became the victim of an alleged carjacking. He was picking his Honda up from Auto Tender repair shop on Monday afternoon when it went down, he said.
“They pulled it around to the front of the building…left the car running. I’m there with my walker,” he said.
Deputies said 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander pounced when the man when he least expected it, as he loaded his walker into his trunk.
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:02AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:03AM EDT
Authorities say a woman abducted a 6-month-old baby at a Florida bus stop by getting on a bus with the child after asking the mother whether she could hold the baby.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports 55-year-old Wanda Williams has been charged with kidnapping a minor.
The mother told Tallahassee police that she was sitting at a bus stop on Wednesday when Williams approached her and asked to hold the baby. She gave her permission, but once the bus arrived, Williams got on it with the infant while the mother wasn't paying attention.
Posted Jul 18 2019 11:15PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 12:33AM EDT
As the world commemorates 50 years since Apollo 11, there's another moon mission on the horizon. We're going back, but this time to stay.
The Artemis Program is the new Apollo, and President Donald Trump is telling NASA, get a move on. The Moon is going to be a proving grounds for a mission to Mars. Boots on the ground on the moon could happen in 2024.
How can it be done? Why is it taking so long?