- A missing child alert has been issued for a Florida teen who went missing after visiting a Youth Crisis Center.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that 11-year-old Addison Terry is missing. She walked away from the Youth Crisis Center on Parental Home Road on Wednesday night.

Addison was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts. She is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs about 107 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Deputies believe that Addison may be with 16-year-old Jade Seidel. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Jade was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt.

The two girls may be in the Clay County area, according to deputies.

Call 904-630-0500 or 911 if you know where they may be. You can also submit tips through the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by emailing them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.