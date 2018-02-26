Middle school student charged after making false shooting threat

- Yet another Volusia student has been charged with making a school shooting threat.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old student at Galaxy Middle School became the sixth student since February 16 to face criminal charges after making a threat of school violence.

They said that a school resource deputy responded at Galaxy this morning after the student, who was angry at his teacher, stood up and stated: “I am going to bring out my Glock and shoot everyone.”

The deputy went on to say that the student made gestures with his hands as if he was holding a firearm and made shooting sound effects as he pointed the imaginary weapon at his classmates.

Deputies say that the student said he was joking and has no access to weapons.

He was charged with making a false report of a firearm, a felony, and disruption of a school function, a misdemeanor.

At the same school, deputies say another threat was made via social media over the weekend. The post referenced rumors of a shooting threat and claimed law enforcement had warned students to stay home from school on Monday. This was false.

The post read: “On Monday February 26th, Their Is a Possible Shooting At Galaxy Middle School in Deltona Flordia, Cops Telling Everyione Stay Home On This Day!!!! Please We don't Want to See a Shooting Like parkland county in Flordia. We Also Heard Galaxy middle Has Kids "Joking" About shooting Up the School, Those could Be our possible victims. PLEASE NOBODY IN DELTONA FL IN GALAXY MIDDLE DO NOT GO TO SCHOOL MONDAY!!!"

They say the post caused significant student absences, altered normal school functions, and consumed investigative resources of the Sheriff's Office.

The student who made the post is reportedly facing a misdemeanor charge of disruption of a school function.

As has been repeatedly stated following the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office continues to show zero tolerance for threats and jokes regarding school shootings, bombings and other acts of violence. They say that those who continue to make such statements may face the appropriate criminal charges. And those that make them via social media will face criminal charges as well. If found guilty, they may be held responsible for the entire cost of the law enforcement investigation.