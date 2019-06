- The Miami Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage mother and her baby.

Police say Stphany Pereira, 17, and her 2-month-old infant were last seen Thursday around 4:00 p.m. at NW 34th Terrace in Wynwood.

We need your assistance in locating 17 year-old Stphany Pereira who went missing with her 2 month old infant yesterday, 6/20/19 at approximately 4:00 p.m. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/2xi7ffa5Vi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 21, 2019







Pereira is described as Hispanic, 5-feet 3-inches tall, and weighing around 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.