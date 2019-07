- Miami Police are asking for the public's help locating a mother who they believe abducted her 7-year-old daughter.

Officers say 38-year-old Dynovia Randle and Saniyya Ann Florence were last seen on Saturday in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 59th Street.

We need help finding Dynovia Shatearie Randle in relation to a parental abduction. Dynovia Shatearie Randle, the mother was last seen in a beige Chevy Silverado, FL Tag IRWC02, wearing a blue dress & fled w/ her 7 yr-old daughter, Saniyya Ann Florence who was wearing a red jumper pic.twitter.com/btWWLvIAV1 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 2, 2019







Randle is described at 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds and was reportedly last seen wearing a short blue dress. Saniyya was last seen wearing a red short jumpsuit.

Police believe Randle is driving a beige Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag IRWC02.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.