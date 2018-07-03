Methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison

- On Monday, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has announced that 41-year-old Michael Gordon Watson was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. He was charged for possessing with the intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, more than 3 kilograms of marijuana, and a large quantity of MDMA. At the time of his arrest, Watson also possessed two loaded firearms.

On September 25th, 2017, the DEA says that an officer with the Palm Bay Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Watson and confirmed that Watson had a suspended driver’s license. During an interview with the officer, Watson admitted that he had been previously arrested for drugs and trafficking methamphetamine.

A police canine unit was reportedly dispatched to the scene and alerted positively to the presence of drugs in Watson’s vehicle. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located two loaded firearms, methamphetamine, marijuana, MMDA, and $13,180 in cash.

Watson pleaded guilty on March 13, 2018 and was prosecuted by United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.