- A new, meter-less parking option is coming to Creative Village in downtown Orlando.

Orlando City Mayor Buddy Dyer and city commissioners made the announcement about the one-year pilot program on Monday, saying if it is successful it could be implemented throughout downtown.

Instead of finding meters or numbered parking spots in Creative Village drivers will find parking zones. There will be about 200 spaces and drivers will be able to pull into any open space then pay for the space using the ParkMobile app or website. When paying via the app a driver will select the zone they are parked in as opposed to a designated parking space. ParkMobile will also let a user know when they are about to run out of time so the driver can extend it.

The meter-less parking option comes as the joint UCF and Valencia College downtown campus opens in a few week, bringing 8,000 students and staff to the area.

The price for the meter-less spaces will be one dollar per hour, the same as other metered spots downtown. Drivers will have to pay for meter-less parking for longer hours though. The spaces will be metered from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. as opposed to other metered spots downtown, which are free after 6 p.m. Officials said the longer metered hours are to accommodate nighttime classes.

Drivers can get their first parking stop for free if they use the promotional code orlandocv on the ParkMobile app within the first 30 days of the pilot program.