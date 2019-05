- Just as drivers are gearing up to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, there's a new traffic shift right at one of the busiest intersections in downtown Orlando.

Starting Friday morning, drivers traveling on I-4 eastbound to the State Road 408 exit will see a change in the traffic pattern. Where you exit will stay the same, but instead of driving on a bridge that crosses over I-4, you’ll now drive parallel to Division Avenue (to your right) for a brief time, before turning along Gore Street (to your right) under the interstate, before hooking back up with the exit ramp to SR 408.

It's all part of the ongoing I-4 Ultimate Project.

"That allows us to close the bridge that spans over top of I-4, we can remove that bridge and then get in there and continue working on widening eastbound I-4 in that area,” said David Parks, of the Florida Department of Transportation.

The change will affect about 23,000 drivers on an average day.

This new traffic pattern will be in effect for the next 17 months.