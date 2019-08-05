The initial incident reportedly took place last Wednesday, at a McDonald's location in Madeira Beach, according to a now-unavailable Facebook post shared by one of the paramedics on Wednesday evening, the Miami Herald reported.
Per the post, paramedic Anthony Quinn of Sunstar Paramedics claimed the employee said, "We don't serve your kind here," and that the restaurant refuses service to "officers" and "anyone with a badge," per the Herald. Quinn's co-worker also attempted to order, but was refused service as well.
Quinn later took to Facebook to say he regrets sharing the incident via the social media platform, as "there were other ways the situation could have been handled." He also thanked the McDonald's owners for taking "appropriate action" in the wake of the alleged incident.
Casper's Company, which operates 64 restaurants in the Tampa and Jacksonville areas, confirmed that the company has reached out to Quinn to apologize.
"What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand, our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders," the franchisee wrote in its Facebook post. "We have reached out to offer our sincerest apology."
A corporate representative for McDonald's was not immediately available to comment.
Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.
Posted Aug 05 2019 01:31PM EDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 01:33PM EDT
Sanford police officers responded to a well-being check on a juvenile who was hungry and wanted pizza.
The Sanford Police Department said that several of their officers responded to a home on Key Haven Drive for a well-being check on a 911 call made by a juvenile. While on the way, dispatched informed the officers that the child told them he was hungry and wanted to order a pizza.
After arriving at the scene, police said that they met the young boy and his older sister. She told officers that they were fine and her bother had grabbed the phone without her knowledge. Officers used this opportunity to teach about the proper use of 911.
Posted Aug 05 2019 12:57PM EDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 12:58PM EDT
A new, meter-less parking option is coming to Creative Village in downtown Orlando.
Orlando City Mayor Buddy Dyer and city commissioners made the announcement about the one-year pilot program on Monday, saying if it is successful it could be implemented throughout downtown.
Instead of finding meters or numbered parking spots in Creative Village drivers will find parking zones. There will be about 200 spaces and drivers will be able to pull into any open space then pay for the space using the ParkMobile app or website. When paying via the app a driver will select the zone they are parked in as opposed to a designated parking space. ParkMobile will also let a user know when they are about to run out of time so the driver can extend it.
Posted Aug 05 2019 12:49PM EDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 01:03PM EDT
Alleging an unconstitutional “taking” of property, a Pinellas County greyhound-kennel owner has filed a lawsuit against the state because of a dog racing ban approved by voters in November.
Christopher D’Arcy, owner of D’Arcy Kennel LLC in St. Petersburg, wants a judge to order the state to pay damages for the loss of value of his property, including racing dogs that the lawsuit said could previously be sold for up to $50,000. Voters in November approved a constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 13, that will shut down Florida’s decades-old greyhound racing industry by a Dec. 31, 2020 deadline.
“The state of Florida, through Amendment 13, imposed such a severe burden on the private property rights of plaintiffs (D’Arcy and the kennel) that it amounts to a per se taking that completely deprives plaintiffs of all economically beneficial use of the property,” said the lawsuit, filed in Leon County circuit court. “The adoption of Amendment 13 is the functional equivalent to a physical taking in which the state of Florida has ousted the plaintiffs from their domain and from any benefit from their property.”