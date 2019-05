- Orange County held their 7th annual Asian Pacific American Heritage Celebration. FOX 35 Reporter Valerie Boey emceed the event with Tasty Chomps Food Writer Ricky Ly.

The event consisted of different performances from various Asian organizations, like the Greater Orlando Chinese Professionals Association, Muthamizh Sangam of Central Florida, Filipino Dance Troupe of UCF, Devyani School of Cultural Arts, and the Florida Wenzhou Association.

Mayor Jerry Demings welcomed the Consulate-General of Japan Kenji Hirata from Miami and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Director General David K.C. Chien.

The Mayor and Orange County Commissioners also handed out various awards to members of the Asian community. The Guang Ming Temple/Buddha’s Light International Association received the Outstanding Community Service Award.