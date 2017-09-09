Marion County evacuations announced ahead of Irma

- Marion County Emergency Management officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living in mobile homes and modular-type homes within Marion County.

Officials are asking those living in these type homes to be evacuated by 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

Those living in these homes should know that if they remain in these locations, that emergency personnel will not respond to their location until it is deemed safe to do so.

Residents are asked to first seek shelter with family or friends living in a site-built home. If that option is not available, Marion County has several shelters for residents to use.