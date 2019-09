- Don't expect any mail on Tuesday.

As Hurricane Dorian inches toward its predicted path off Florida's coast, a number of Central Florida post offices will be closed during usual business hours, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).

All post offices in the following three-digit zip codes are closed effective immediately:

321

327

328

329

334

347

349

"Hurricane Dorian is bringing high winds and heavy rain to the southeast coast of Florida, and is expected to also impact Georgia, the Carolinas and southeast Virginia over the coming days," the USPS website reads. "The Postal Service continues to monitor conditions for the safety of its employees and the security of mail."

Any customers with questions should contact 1-800-ASK-USPS.

