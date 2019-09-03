< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Many post offices across Central Florida close ahead of Hurricane Dorian Many post offices across Central Florida close ahead of Hurricane Dorian addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/many-post-offices-across-central-florida-close-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian" addthis:title="Many post offices across Central Florida close ahead of Hurricane Dorian"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427063948.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427063948");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427063948-427064340"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427063948-427064340" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/GETTY%20%20mail%20truck_1567513182759.png_7634308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 08:10AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 08:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427063948" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Don't expect any mail on Tuesday.</p><p>As Hurricane Dorian inches toward its predicted path off Florida's coast, a number of Central Florida post offices will be closed during usual business hours, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).</p><p>All post offices in the following <a href="https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/weather-updates-residential.htm">three-digit zip codes</a> are closed effective immediately:</p><ul> <li>321</li> <li>327</li> <li>328</li> <li>329</li> <li>334</li> <li>347</li> <li>349</li> </ul><p>"Hurricane Dorian is bringing high winds and heavy rain to the southeast coast of Florida, and is expected to also impact Georgia, the Carolinas and southeast Virginia over the coming days," the USPS website reads. "The Postal Service continues to monitor conditions for the safety of its employees and the security of mail."</p><p>Any customers with questions should contact 1-800-ASK-USPS.</p><p><strong>LATEST DORIAN NEWS:</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-remains-stationary-over-bahamas-expected-to-stay-off-florida-s-coast">Hurricane Dorian inching northwest closer to Florida</a></p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/don-t-forget-curfews-ordered-for-central-florida-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian">Don't forget: Curfews ordered for Central Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian</a></p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/walmart-closing-stores-as-hurricane-dorian-nears-florida">Walmart closing stores as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida</a></p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/malls-and-shopping-centers-begin-to-close-across-central-florida">Malls and shopping centers begin to close across Central More Local News Stories

Seminole County expects to close hurricane shelters Wednesday afternoon

Florida humane society celebrates empty cages after community rushes to aid of shelter animals

Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales

U.S. Coast Guard shares devastating photos of Bahamas port after Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian picking up speed, moves away from the Grand Bahama Island

Harry Potter books banned from Catholic school because reading spells 'risk conjuring evil spirits'

Sheriff: 14-year-old confesses to killing 5 family members in Alabama home data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seminole County expects to close hurricane shelters Wednesday afternoon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 01:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 01:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seminole County Expects to Close Hurricane Shelters Wednesday Afternoon</p><p>Leaders in Seminole County announced Tuesday that they plan to shut down their hurricane shelters by 1 p.m. Wednesday.</p><p>Meeting with reporters outside the Lyman High School shelter, Superintendent Walt Griffin said crews plan to immediately begin cleaning the shelter areas so that Seminole County Schools can reopen to students by Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/orlando-international-airport-to-cease-commercial-flights-early-monday-morning" title="Central Florida airports announce closures due to Dorian" data-articleId="426409893" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/WOFL_canceled%20flights%20dorian_090319_1567522143079.png_7634724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/WOFL_canceled%20flights%20dorian_090319_1567522143079.png_7634724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/WOFL_canceled%20flights%20dorian_090319_1567522143079.png_7634724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/WOFL_canceled%20flights%20dorian_090319_1567522143079.png_7634724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/WOFL_canceled%20flights%20dorian_090319_1567522143079.png_7634724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Central Florida airports announce closures due to Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 12:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Airports across Central Florida are preparing for Hurricane Dorian, which is currently moving west as a Category 5 storm.</p><p>The Orlando International Airport officials have revised their Dorian-related schedules. With Hurricane Dorian projected to track north, OIA officials are watching the storm closely. While the airport has been open for business all day on Monday, officials now say it will cease operations at 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Passengers are encouraged to check with their specific airline for flight details.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fema-certified-doberman-sent-to-florida-to-help-rescue-people-trapped-by-hurricane-dorian" title="FEMA-certified Doberman sent to Florida to help rescue people trapped by Hurricane Dorian" data-articleId="427070765" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/k9%20quest%20for%20web_1567515681704.png_7634316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Diane Linstrom" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FEMA-certified Doberman sent to Florida to help rescue people trapped by Hurricane Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Doberman from Kentucky with a very special skill-set is currently in Florida, prepared to rescue anyone trapped during Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>Diane Linstrom tells Fox 35 she has been raising Doberman's for years. She says they aren't raised to just be pets. Get the New Weather App Now! (Photo by Jacksonville Humane Society)" title="69800852_10157570940766719_1052067941555634176_n THUMB_1567532339933.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida humane society celebrates empty cages after community rushes to aid of shelter animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/walmart-asks-customers-not-to-bring-guns-into-stores-plans-to-end-handgun-ammunition-sales"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey is pictured in a file image. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="1011799346_1567531448115-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/us-coast-guard-shares-devastating-photos-of-bahamas-port-after-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/US%20COAST1_1567525255067.png_7634781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard" title="US COAST1_1567525255067.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. Coast Guard shares devastating photos of Bahamas port after Featured Videos

Florida humane society celebrates empty cages after community rushes to aid of shelter animals

Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales

U.S. Coast Guard shares devastating photos of Bahamas port after Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian picking up speed, moves away from the Grand Bahama Island </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427063948'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

Seminole County expects to close hurricane shelters Wednesday afternoon

Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales

In 3rd stint with Dolphins, OL coach deals with another mess

Orioles take 3-game skid into matchup with Rays

Dolphins' roster moves provide little immediate help data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/10/SEMINOLE-COUNTY-generic_1441919115669_188343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Seminole County expects to close hurricane shelters Wednesday afternoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/walmart-asks-customers-not-to-bring-guns-into-stores-plans-to-end-handgun-ammunition-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Walmart&#x20;store&#x20;in&#x20;Teterboro&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Brochstein&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/in-3rd-stint-with-dolphins-ol-coach-deals-with-another-mess-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In 3rd stint with Dolphins, OL coach deals with another mess</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orioles-take-3-game-skid-into-matchup-with-rays" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/09/tropicana%20field_1444341268399_323383_ver1.0_1444393983748_326302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orioles take 3-game skid into matchup with Rays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dolphins-roster-moves-provide-little-immediate-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dolphins' roster moves provide little immediate help</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427063948'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 