- Orange County quickly ran out of sandbags to distribute at locations around the county, Saturday morning.

"They should have given us, I thought they were gonna give us the sandbags," said resident Ann Thomas.

Thousands of bags were gone in a flash. With all the bags distributed, orange county residents shoved sand in anything they could – even paper shopping bags.

"I came prepared with garbage bags and my own shovel, so it's not my first rodeo," said resident David Lewis.

The county announced that Saturday would be the last day to get sand at Barnett Park, Blanchard and Bithlo community parks, Meadow Woods and West Orange recreation centers, available till eight o'clock, Saturday night. Residents wondered if their makeshift bags would do the job.

"The water goes up and it's gonna get into the rooms, you know?" Thomas asked.

The county also canceled planned sandbagging hours at the West Orange rec center, that had been set for Sunday.