Manslaughter charge against OPD officer dropped ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The State Attorney's Office has dropped a manslaughter charge against an Orlando police officer.</p> <p>A grand jury previously indicted Officer Anthony Wongshue in the killing a shop-lifting suspect involved in a crime last year. However, the state now says there is not enough evidence of wrongdoing to convict him. </p> <p>Wongshue and another officer were at Colonial Plaza, responding to a crash, when they were flagged down by employees at a Marshalls store, alerting them to two women were accused of shoplifting. The women got into a van driven by Juan Silva. Wongshue and the other officer shot at the 32-year-old Silva, who later died. </p> <p>The other officer had already been cleared in the shooting incident earlier this year. Wongshue remains on administrative leave.</p> <p>State Attorney Aramis Ayala issued a statement after dropping the charges saying that current state law would make it difficult to obtain a conviction.</p> <p>"It is imperative that the community work to change the laws...my office must uphold, going forward," Aramis added.</p> <p>The Fraternal Order of Police had expressed displeasure when the indictment was announced, stating that the case should have been resolved beforehand. </p> <p>"Orlando Police Ofﬁcers and their peers around this country put their lives on the line for their respective communities every single day," the organization wrote in a release sent to FOX 35. More Local News Stories

Kissimmee invests $2 million of red light camera revenue into roads

By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO

Posted May 24 2019 06:55PM EDT

The City of Kissimmee has put $2 million of red light camera ticket revenue into a road repair program over the last four years, according to city leaders. Kissimmee invests $2 million of red light camera revenue into roads class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The City of Kissimmee has put $2 million of red light camera ticket revenue into a road repair program over the last four years, according to city leaders. The investment has allowed the city to complete a 10-year road maintenance plan in just six years.

"By using the funds that we get from the red light camera revenue, it allows us to accelerate that plan, so we're able to do those roads that would have otherwise taken us a 10 year period in almost half the time," said Mike Steigerwald, Kissimmee City Manager.

The City Commission decided to use 100 percent of the revenue from the program for roads and maintenance of the program back in 2013, when it agreed to launch the red light camera network.

New Orange County fire chief takes oath

Posted May 24 2019 06:36PM EDT

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings swore-in a new fire chief on Friday. James Fitzgerald began his career as an Orange County firefighter in 1981, the same year the agency was born.

Fitzgerald says he is honored to lead the department.

"We are, although a very large metropolitan department, we are a community department, that I am most proud of," he said.

Beaches expected to be packed all weekend

By Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO

Posted May 24 2019 06:17PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 07:25PM EDT

The forecast calls for beautiful beach weather over the next week, so authorities are expecting large crowds for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

The Volusia County's Beach Safety Division says that early afternoon high tides are expected to force the temporary closure of some beach ramps. Beachgoers should arrive early or use off-beach parking.

In Volusia County, all vehicles must drive and park on the east side of conservation poles and should only take up one parking spot along the beach.

Featured Videos

Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him

Walmart cashier who walked 9 miles to work gifted car after officer posted about giving her ride

Supporters of 'Christian conservative' 51st state called 'Liberty' hold bake sale to raise money

Fallen B-17 bomber crew honored by man whose life they saved 75 years ago during WWII (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)" title="Harrison Ford Indiana Jones-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/walmart-cashier-who-walked-9-miles-to-work-gifted-car-after-officer-posted-about-giving-her-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Bower%20THUMB_1558742607021.jpg_7312203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Anita Singleton, a Walmart cashier, was gifted a free car by Matt Bowers (L), after he saw a Facebook post by Slidell Police Officer Brad Peck (R), who wrote about giving her a ride to work. (Photo Credit: Matt Bowers)" title="Bower THUMB_1558742607021.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart cashier who walked 9 miles to work gifted car after officer posted about giving her ride</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/supporters-of-christian-conservative-51st-state-called-liberty-hold-bake-sale-to-raise-money"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/getty_pieceofpiefile_052419_1558741870518_7311786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A piece of apple pie is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)" title="getty_pieceofpiefile_052419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Supporters of 'Christian conservative' 51st state called 'Liberty' hold bake sale to raise money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/fallen-b-17-bomber-crew-honored-by-man-whose-life-they-saved-75-years-ago-during-wwii"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Mi%20Amigo%20crew%20LOC_1558733783867.jpg_7311566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Crew of the "Mi Amigo," 06.10.43. Back Row: Robert Mayfield, Vito Ambrosio, Harry Estabrooks, Malcolm Williams, Charles Tuttle, Maurice Robbins. Front Row: John Kriegshauser, Lyle Curtis, Melchor Hernandez, John Humphrey. (Photo: American Air Museum)" title="Mi Amigo crew-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fallen B-17 bomber crew honored by man whose life they saved 75 years ago during WWII</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container Most Recent

Dos Santos early goal lifts Galaxy past Orlando City 1-0

Artist's Facebook disabled after posting 'MAGA hat collection'

Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him

Driver tackled down and taken into custody after slow-speed pursuit by Alhambra police

Walmart cashier who walked 9 miles to work gifted car after officer posted about giving her ride https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Olando-LA-Galaxy_1558746228145_7312359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Olando-LA-Galaxy_1558746228145_7312359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Olando-LA-Galaxy_1558746228145_7312359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dos Santos early goal lifts Galaxy past Orlando City 1-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/artist-s-facebook-disabled-after-posting-maga-hat-collection-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/24/MAGA%20hood_1558745452005.jpeg_7312348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/24/MAGA%20hood_1558745452005.jpeg_7312348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/24/MAGA%20hood_1558745452005.jpeg_7312348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/24/MAGA%20hood_1558745452005.jpeg_7312348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/24/MAGA%20hood_1558745452005.jpeg_7312348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Hate&#x20;Hat&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;deconstructed&#x20;MAGA&#x20;hats&#x20;by&#x20;artist&#x20;Kate&#x20;Kretz&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Gregory&#x20;Staley&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Artist's Facebook disabled after posting 'MAGA hat collection'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/harrison-ford-says-there-can-only-be-one-indiana-jones-and-its-him" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Harrison%20Ford%20Banner_1558743862267.jpg_7312076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CANNES&#x2c;&#x20;FRANCE&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;18&#x3a;&#x20;Actor&#x20;Harrison&#x20;Ford&#x20;departs&#x20;the&#x20;Indiana&#x20;Jones&#x20;and&#x20;The&#x20;Kingdom&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Crystal&#x20;Skull&#x20;Premiere&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;61st&#x20;International&#x20;Cannes&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;18&#x20;&#x2c;&#x20;2008&#x20;in&#x20;Cannes&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Pascal&#x20;Le&#x20;Segretain&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/driver-tackled-down-and-taken-into-custody-after-slow-speed-pursuit-by-alhambra-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/24/Alhambra%20PD%20chase%20052419_OP_2_CP__1558742236409.jpg_7312030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/24/Alhambra%20PD%20chase%20052419_OP_2_CP__1558742236409.jpg_7312030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/24/Alhambra%20PD%20chase%20052419_OP_2_CP__1558742236409.jpg_7312030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/24/Alhambra%20PD%20chase%20052419_OP_2_CP__1558742236409.jpg_7312030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/24/Alhambra%20PD%20chase%20052419_OP_2_CP__1558742236409.jpg_7312030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver tackled down and taken into custody after slow-speed pursuit by Alhambra police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/walmart-cashier-who-walked-9-miles-to-work-gifted-car-after-officer-posted-about-giving-her-ride" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Bower%20THUMB_1558742607021.jpg_7312203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Bower%20THUMB_1558742607021.jpg_7312203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Bower%20THUMB_1558742607021.jpg_7312203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Bower%20THUMB_1558742607021.jpg_7312203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Bower%20THUMB_1558742607021.jpg_7312203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Anita&#x20;Singleton&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;a&#x20;Walmart&#x20;cashier&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;gifted&#x20;a&#x20;free&#x20;car&#x20;by&#x20;Matt&#x20;Bowers&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;saw&#x20;a&#x20;Facebook&#x20;post&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Slidell&#x20;Police&#x20;Officer&#x20;Brad&#x20;Peck&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;wrote&#x20;about&#x20;giving&#x20;her&#x20;a&#x20;ride&#x20;to&#x20;work&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Matt&#x20;Bowers&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walmart cashier who walked 9 miles to work gifted car after officer posted about giving her ride</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 