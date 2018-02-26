Manatee rescued after washing ashore in New Smyrna Beach

- Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued a manatee early Monday morning that had washed ashore.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, which alerted FWC to the situation, says around 7:30 a.m. the live "juvenile manatee" washed up in New Smyrna Beach. It was approximately 5 feet in length.

"We responded to the scene until FWC arrived," said Captain Tamra Malphurs with the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. "FWC took the manatee for further care."