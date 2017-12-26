Man wanted after killing one and wounding one other

- The Eatonville Police Department reports that on Christmas night, at approximately 7:05 p.m., their department received a call in reference to a shooting with two possible victims on Washington Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say that contact was made with Arthur Glover, a 70-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was conscious and responsive.

After entering the residence, police say they found a second victim, 34-year-old Cindy Jackson, who had sustained a single fatal gunshot wound.

Police say that Glover was able to identify their attacker as 38-year-old Jason Raymond MacDonald, who was a temporary resident at the location officers responded to.

Police say they also discovered that the victim's 2005 black Dodge Ram 1500 truck had been taken by the suspect after the shooter.

The Eatonville Police Department have issued an active warrant for Jason Raymond MacDonald. He is wanted for First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder, and Grand Theft Auto.

Police believe that MacDonald is armed and dangerous.

They also believe that MacDonald is a white male, standing at about 5'11". His last known address was 1225 Yvonne Street, Apopka, Florida, 32712.