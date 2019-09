- A man in his 60s was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out inside his apartment in Seminole County.

According to investigators, firefighters found the victim on the floor of his hallway as a fire burned in his back bedroom.

A call to 911 came in around 2:45 a.m., reporting a fire at the Fountain Place Apartments on Fontebranda Loop in Casselberry. Seminole County firefighters arrived on scene and had to rescue the man as smoke filled his apartment.

Fire officials say the man was conscious and was able to walk with them to safety. He was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for smoke inhalation.

It's unclear if there are any working fire sprinklers in the unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.