- A violent home invasion in Orlando has left one victim shot in the stomach.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on Concord street.

According to investigators, the victim was coming home from work when two men forced their way into the house.

Police say one of the men shot the resident in his stomach, then both attackers ran away.

People living nearby say it's scary.

"This has actually never happened. I wasn't expecting this," said Youssef Bauer

First responders took the victim to Orlando Regional Medical Center and at last check, he is in stable condition.

They haven't released the victim's name or any information about the suspects.

This is still an active investigation. Check back for details.