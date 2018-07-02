Man shoots attacking dog, claims self-defense

James Armes says he did what he had to do inorder to protect himself and his Cockerspaniel-Maltese mix, Dolly.

"One dog was right against my leg, and I shot the dog, and when I did, the other took off running," he says.

When they were out on a walk Sunday, he says two large German shephards came out of nowhere.

"As far as I'm concerned. I didn't have a choice. Either the dog was gonna bite me and kill my dog or I was gonna have to kill one of the dogs."

The one dog died. The other took off running. Deputies say the dogs escaped their yard just a few blocks from the attach. We went by the owner's home, with a dog watching us from the window as we knocked. No one answered.

Deputies say Armes shooting was justified. People in the area have had violent run-ins with these dogs before, they say, including Armes' wife a few weeks ago. She was walking Dolly at the time.

"They seen us and came running up to us, so I knew I was in trouble, so I just stood there and held my dog close to me and the dogs started circling us and nipping at Dolly and nipping at me."

Two men heard her screaming and scared the dogs away. Ames says he's glad he has a concealed carry permit, and this retired Marine always has his gun. However, he added that he was very upset it came to this.