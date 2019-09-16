< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story429034847" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429034847" data-article-version="1.0">Man previously charged with beating pregnant teen now charged with 8 counts of child pornography</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429034847" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man previously charged with beating pregnant teen now charged with 8 counts of child pornography&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/man-previously-charged-with-beating-pregnant-teen-now-charged-with-8-counts-of-child-pornography" data-title="Man previously charged with beating pregnant teen now charged with 8 counts of child pornography" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/man-previously-charged-with-beating-pregnant-teen-now-charged-with-8-counts-of-child-pornography" addthis:title="Man previously charged with beating pregnant teen now charged with 8 counts of child pornography"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429034847.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429034847");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429034847-429034625"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429034847-429034625" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/JAZZPEN%20LEONARD_1568663256111.png_7660312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-429034847" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A man already incarcerated for beating a pregnant 16-year-old girl who carried his child has now been charged with eight counts of child pornography.</p><p>The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says that 26-year-old Jazzpen Lee Leonard was arrested on May 28th, 2019 for Domestic Battery, Criminal Mischief, and Sexual Battery. The Sexual Battery charge was later amended to Unlawful Sexual Acts with Certain Minors. The victim of said was a pregnant 16-year-old child. Leonard is the father of the unborn child.</p><p>White incarcerated, they said that Leonard was additionally charged with Violation of Injunction on three separate occasions after contacting a different victim not related to the above case. He is still serving a sentence for two of three Violation of Injunction charges.</p><p>During their investigation, detectives said that they recovered nine video recordings from the juvenile victim's cell phone. The recording show Leonard and the victim engaged in sexual acts. Leonard is observed recording some videos himself.</p><p>Then on September 16th, 2019, an arrest warrant was reportedly served to Leonard while still incarcerated. The bond was set at $120,000. </p><p>"Evidence shows that Leonard knew that the victim was underage," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "He completely took advantage of her and exploited her. I hope the courts take this case seriously and send him to prison for a long time."</p><p>Leonard reportedly has a lengthy arrest history in Flagler County. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/orlando-company-aims-to-cure-brain-eating-amoeba" title="Orlando company aims to cure Brain Eating Amoeba" data-articleId="429094028" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Orlando_company_aims_to_cure_Brain_Eatin_0_7661070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Orlando_company_aims_to_cure_Brain_Eatin_0_7661070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Orlando_company_aims_to_cure_Brain_Eatin_0_7661070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Orlando_company_aims_to_cure_Brain_Eatin_0_7661070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Orlando_company_aims_to_cure_Brain_Eatin_0_7661070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando company aims to cure Brain Eating Amoeba</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Orlando based company is working to spread a drug that can help people survive brain eating amoeba infection.</p><p>The most recent case of brain eating amoeba, scientifically named Naegleria fowleri, happened in Texas. 10-year-old Lily Avant died Monday. </p><p>The girl had a fever and headache after swimming in a river near Waco, Texas, on Sept. 8th. At first, her symptoms were dismissed. However, a few days later, Lily collapsed and was flown to Cook Children's Hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/toddler-murder-case-goes-to-supreme-court" title="Toddler murder case goes to Supreme Court" data-articleId="429074840" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toddler murder case goes to Supreme Court</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Marion County woman convicted of first-degree murder in the 2008 death of one of her six adopted children has taken her legal fight to the Florida Supreme Court.</p><p>Violet Ray is challenging a decision last month by the 5th District Court of Appeal that upheld her conviction, according to a document posted Monday on the Supreme Court website.</p><p>A panel of the appeals court on Aug. 9 rejected arguments by Ray that she received ineffective legal representation during her trial because the defense did not "engage in a highly scientific, medicolegal, battle of the experts," as the majority opinion described her arguments.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/south-patrick-shores-gets-federal-declaration-on-dumping-site" title="South Patrick Shores gets federal declaration on dumping site" data-articleId="429071157" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Military_confirms_dumping_ground_in_Brev_0_7660538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Military_confirms_dumping_ground_in_Brev_0_7660538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Military_confirms_dumping_ground_in_Brev_0_7660538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Military_confirms_dumping_ground_in_Brev_0_7660538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Military_confirms_dumping_ground_in_Brev_0_7660538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Patrick Shores gets federal declaration on dumping site</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has labeled part of Brevard County a Formerly Used Defense Site, or FUDS. The declaration means the things being dug up by some residents came from the Banana River Naval Air Force Station.</p><p>Residents of South Patrick Shores, who live in the shadow of the massive military installation, have been finding concerning objects in their yards for years -- parts of airplanes, oil drums, and trash that are caked with chemicals.</p><p>Sandra Sullivan feels like the government is finally fessing up that the area was a dumping ground for the armed forces.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orlando-company-aims-to-cure-brain-eating-amoeba"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Orlando_company_aims_to_cure_Brain_Eatin_0_7661070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Orlando_company_aims_to_cure_Brain_Eatin_0_20190917025157"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orlando company aims to cure Brain Eating Amoeba</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-magic/magic-exercise-options-on-bamba-fultz-isaac"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orlando-magic-logo.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Magic exercise options on Bamba, Fultz, Isaac</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-patrick-shores-gets-federal-declaration-on-dumping-site"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Patrick Shores gets federal declaration on dumping site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-arrest-man-after-3-hour-standoff-following-alleged-domestic-dispute"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_20190916223734"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies arrest man after 3-hour standoff following alleged domestic dispute</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toddler-murder-case-goes-to-supreme-court" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Toddler murder case goes to Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-magic/magic-exercise-options-on-bamba-fultz-isaac" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Magic exercise options on Bamba, Fultz, Isaac</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/fans-of-nba-could-feel-impact-of-china-trade-wars-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NBA&#x20;Logo&#x20;&#x28;Image&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;NBA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fans of NBA could feel impact of China trade wars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-patrick-shores-gets-federal-declaration-on-dumping-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Patrick Shores gets federal declaration on dumping site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-arrest-man-after-3-hour-standoff-following-alleged-domestic-dispute" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 