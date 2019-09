- A man already incarcerated for beating a pregnant 16-year-old girl who carried his child has now been charged with eight counts of child pornography.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says that 26-year-old Jazzpen Lee Leonard was arrested on May 28th, 2019 for Domestic Battery, Criminal Mischief, and Sexual Battery. The Sexual Battery charge was later amended to Unlawful Sexual Acts with Certain Minors. The victim of said was a pregnant 16-year-old child. Leonard is the father of the unborn child.

White incarcerated, they said that Leonard was additionally charged with Violation of Injunction on three separate occasions after contacting a different victim not related to the above case. He is still serving a sentence for two of three Violation of Injunction charges.

During their investigation, detectives said that they recovered nine video recordings from the juvenile victim's cell phone. The recording show Leonard and the victim engaged in sexual acts. Leonard is observed recording some videos himself.

Then on September 16th, 2019, an arrest warrant was reportedly served to Leonard while still incarcerated. The bond was set at $120,000.

"Evidence shows that Leonard knew that the victim was underage," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "He completely took advantage of her and exploited her. I hope the courts take this case seriously and send him to prison for a long time."

Leonard reportedly has a lengthy arrest history in Flagler County. Precious arrests include Domestic Violence, Lewd Molestation on a Victim under 12 Years Old, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, Violation of Pretrial Release, False Imprisonment, Driving with a Suspended License, and Preventing the Use of Equipment to Extinguish a Fire.