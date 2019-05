- Sanford police are investigating a shooting a home early Thursday morning.

According to investigators, police responded to reports of shots fired at a home at 1511 West 11th Street. They say an ex-boyfriend of the woman living there went to the home and they got into an argument outside.

At some point, the man shot her. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hosptial where he died.

The man and woman reportedly share a child together and there were other children inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to police. None of them were harmed.

This is an active investigation. Check back for details.