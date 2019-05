- A crash involving four cars in Lake County took the life of an elderly man on Saturday morning.

Investigators say that the incident occurred on County Road 52 and National Forest Service Road 545A. A total of four vehicles were involved.

71-year-old Fredrick Bumpus was killed when another car swerved into his lane. Two other crash victims were flown to a nearby hospital as trauma alerts. Power lines were knocked to the ground when another truck carrying a trailer swerved to avoid another driver.

Charges are pending against the wrongway driver.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.