Man killed at hotel in Ocala

- Marion County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide on Christmas Eve.

Deputies say they were called to the Queens Garden Resort around midnight on South Pine Avenue in Ocala.

Once they arrived they found man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

Deputies say they attempted life-saving measures, but shortly after paramedics transported him to the hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating. The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542. For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.