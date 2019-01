- Ocala Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 65-year-old man in Ocala.

The incident happened at the White Oaks Mobile Home Park on SW 30th Street around 2 A.M. Saturday.

Police say David Foster was shot on his front doorstep shortly after returning home from work. Foster is in critical but stable condition in ICU.

If you have any information, contact OPD at (352) 369-7000.