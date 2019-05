- Orlando police said a man who was shot and left on a sidewalk in the Carver Shores area of Orlando is in critical condition.

The victim was found lying on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of Frazier Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday night after a call about a shooting.

Call @CrimelineFL If you know anything that can help @OrlandoPolice find out why a man was found lying on the sidewalk on Frazier Ave last night with a gunshot wound. This happened in the Carver Shores neighborhood. Crimeline’s number is 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/Hx5H0LvuJ7 — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) May 28, 2019







When officers got to the scene, they found that man, unresponsive on the ground. Police say he had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you know something, detectives want you to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous.