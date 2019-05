- Ocala Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Officers say someone reported a body on the side of the road along NW 38th Avenue Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old James Leocal. Police say the person who hit him didn’t stop or call 911.

Investigators say according to preliminary information, the vehicle that hit and killed Leocal may be a 2007-2010 Toyota Camry.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office recovered a severely burned car matching that description later Sunday in Reddick.

Police are trying to determine whether the torched car is connected to the hit-and-run case.