Man fatally shot while riding bicycle in Florida

- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man who was riding his bicycle along a road in Florida.

Sanford police officials tell local news outlets that the shooting happened early Wednesday at an intersection north of Sanford International Airport.

Police spokesman Ronny Neal said neighbors called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers found the body of Lester Inman.

Neal didn't say how many times Inman was shot.

No further details were available.

An investigation continues.