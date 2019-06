- A confrontation between two Orange County neighbors has left one man shot dead.

Deputies showed up to a home on Sackett Circle in West Orange County around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. They said a 20-year-old man shooting his 22-year-old neighbor during a confrontation.

First responders brought the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No word on what the argument was about or why it escalated.

Investigators were spotted removing two firearms from the scene.

The suspected shooter is in custody. For now, authorities are not releasing the name of the suspect or the victim.

This is a developing story.