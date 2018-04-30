Man charged with battery on a deputy

- A Volusia Country sheriff's deputy is recovering at Saxon Medical Center, after being injured while investigating a hit-and-run incident, the Sheriff's Office says. One person is in custody.

Rhett Andrew Dickerson, 22, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Earlier Monday evening, a man reported his vehicle was hit by a truck at the intersection of East Normandy and Saxon boulevards in Deltona. The victim said there were no injuries and the driver of the truck then left the scene, and he followed it.

The driver of the truck did not stop, so the victim took a picture of the license plate and gave it to law enforcement. A deputy took that information, which led him to a home in the 1000 block of Parnell Court, where Dickerson was located.

"The deputy was in the process of arresting Dickerson for leaving the scene of the accident. That's when the suspect failed to follow commands, slipped out of his shirt, and the deputy's grasp," said Laura Williams, with the Sheriff's Office. "Dickerson hit the deputy in the face, injuring his left eye, and fled."

After searching by helicopter and with K-9s, deputies say they located the suspect just before 9 p.m.