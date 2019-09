- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that a man was arrested on murder charges late Sunday evening in connection with a homicide that occurred Saturday morning.

They said that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were called to investigate what appeared to be a suspicious death on Kentucky Street near the intersection of Jessup Avenue in Sanford. Deputies found a vehicle in a ditch containing the body of 29-year-old Maverick Johnson.

The victim reportedly had suffered multiple stab wounds and his apparent manner of death was homicide.

49-year-old prolific offender Anthony Todd Revels was developed as a suspect, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. He was arrested and booked on one count of second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Investigators said that they believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other and the homicide is drug-related.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.