- An Orlando man is facing fraud charges after Florida Highway Patrol troopers found him using a plate shield at a central Florida toll.

John Guevarra was pulled over after going through a toll plaza on State Road 414. According to troopers, the 22-year-old’s Honda has a license plate holder with a screen that deploys when triggered with a remote control.

Troopers were seen on dash cam video testing the device, which lowered a black cover to conceal the license plate. The plate holder was hardwired into the vehicle with electricity and connected to the center console.

Guevarra was charged with a felony for fraud and a misdemeanor for petit theft.