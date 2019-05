- New details are in about the man accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter.

Robert Kern is now in the Volusia County jail on no bond. He was arrested for fraud in New York and sent to Florida on Friday. He is now accused of killing Justis Garrett.

The Mount Dora High School student disappeared last April. Her body was found off Gasoline Road in DeLand.

Detectives said that social media and phone records reveal that Kern was the last person in contact with her. He was supposed to take her to school but she never made it to class.

Kern has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.