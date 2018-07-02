Man arrested after fooling people into giving him money

- A man was arrested for loitering and prowling after fooling people into giving him money.

The Daytona Beach Police Department reported via Facebook that Daniel Deperte was arrested Sunday night for loitering and prowling.

They say that he was going knocking on doors and going to businesses asking for money for taxi fare for his daughter. This was a ruse to get money.

If you came in contact with Deperte and you have him money, you can prosecute. Go to the Daytona Beach Police Department on Valor BLVD and fill out a victim/witness statement.