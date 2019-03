- Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man after he fired at a drug dealer for ripping him off while buying crack.

Body camera footage captured his arrest on camera.

Investigators say that the man, identified as Michael Ferranda, shot at a drug dealer. So, officers went to his door to make an arrest. However, when Ferranda opened the door, he had a gun in his hand.

Ferranda reportedly told deputies that he fired at the drug dealer because he ripped him off while buying crack. He said that the shot was a 'warning shot.'