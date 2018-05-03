Man accused of exposing self to 12-year-old in court

- A man accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old boy is due in court Thursday afternoon.

Sanford Police say that 23-year-old Caleb Graham approached the boy as he was walking to school. Police sya that this is likely not the first time.

They also say that that Graham asked the victim to look at his phone and then grabbed his arm and pulled him into a stairwell.

The boy reportedly got away and a told a school resource officer at his middle school.