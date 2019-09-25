< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Lorenzo becomes the 5th hurricane of the season, expected to strengthen <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Tropical Storm Lorenzo is now a hurricane.</p> <p>The system strengthened into a Category 1 storm packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. As of 5:00 a.m., the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Lorenzo is located 640 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands moving at 17 mph. That’s more than 3,000 miles from South Florida.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LORENZO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LORENZO</a> is the 5th hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season... it'll strengthen to a Major, CAT-3 storm...but no threat to land. <a href="https://twitter.com/fox35orlando?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fox35orlando</a> <a href="https://t.co/TkLSKSMNi8">pic.twitter.com/TkLSKSMNi8</a></p> — Kristin Giannas (@KristinGiannas) <a href="https://twitter.com/KristinGiannas/status/1176800460667314177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>Lorenzo is the fifth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters say it is expected to become a major Category 3 hurricane by Thursday.</p> <p>"The good news is Lorenzo will stay over the open waters of the Atlantic. No threat to land," says Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.</p> <p><a href="https://tinyurl.com/y68zcgpk"><strong>Download app</strong></a> | <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather"><strong>Live radar</strong></a></p> <p>Tropical Storm Karen is about 155 miles north-northeast of San Juan.</p> <p>The storm is moving away from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but was continuing to bring heavy rain and flash flooding. Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd hearing to set rules for murder trial

Accused murderer Markeith Loyd will be in an Orange County court Wednesday morning for a hearing to determine the rules for his upcoming murder trial.

The court is expected to discuss a number of issues, including the state's request for special jury instructions. The hearing is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. Troopers: Digging for change leads to toll booth road rage

Authorities are searching for a driver who rammed a woman's car multiple times after apparently becoming upset that she was digging for change at a Florida toll booth.

In an incident report, the Florida Highway Patrol says the road rage incident happened Friday afternoon north of Tampa. Investigators pulled the vehicle registration from nearby cameras and tracked the car to a home in Tarpon Springs. Troopers say they couldn't find the driver. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Troopers: Digging for change leads to toll booth road rage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 06:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 06:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are searching for a driver who rammed a woman’s car multiple times after apparently becoming upset that she was digging for change at a Florida toll booth.</p><p>In an incident report, the Florida Highway Patrol says the road rage incident happened Friday afternoon north of Tampa. Investigators pulled the vehicle registration from nearby cameras and tracked the car to a home in Tarpon Springs. Troopers say they couldn’t find the driver.</p><p>RELATED: Florida-based Coast Guard crew busts submarine carrying over $165 million worth of cocaine</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fhp-investigating-kissimmee-hit-and-run" title="FHP investigating Kissimmee hit and run" data-articleId="430190016" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/Deadly_hit_and_run_in_Kissimmee_0_7674683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/Deadly_hit_and_run_in_Kissimmee_0_7674683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/Deadly_hit_and_run_in_Kissimmee_0_7674683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/Deadly_hit_and_run_in_Kissimmee_0_7674683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/Deadly_hit_and_run_in_Kissimmee_0_7674683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New details are emerging in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Kissimmee, Florida. FHP investigating Kissimmee hit and run

Some customers are shocked after a regular customer at a Kissimmee-area Wawa was hit and killed trying to cross the street.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for clues on Orange Blossom Trail by Hilda Street, after they say a man with a walker was fatally struck while crossing. Wawa customer Cynthia Freeland says the victim started coming to this convenience store about a year ago.

"He was a very nice man. Very nice man," she says. Wawa customer Cynthia Freeland says the victim started coming to this convenience store about a year ago.</p><p>"He was a very nice man. Very nice man," she says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-for-rent-sign_1556638200245_7188066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Study: Florida is one of the least affordable states in the country</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/troopers-digging-for-change-leads-to-toll-booth-road-rage-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/sunpass%20toll%20booth%202_1556204919762.jpg_7170272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Troopers: Digging for change leads to toll booth road rage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/search-for-driver-continues-after-man-is-struck-killed-after-leaving-kissimmee-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/crash_1569338760170_7673625_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for driver continues after man is struck, killed after leaving Kissimmee hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lorenzo-becomes-the-5th-hurricane-of-the-season-expected-to-strengthen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/lorenzo_1569405654440_7674776_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lorenzo becomes the 5th hurricane of the season, expected to strengthen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-golfer-hits-hole-in-one-on-100th-birthday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Florida golfer hits hole-in-one on 100th birthday 