- Tropical Storm Lorenzo is now a hurricane.

The system strengthened into a Category 1 storm packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. As of 5:00 a.m., the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Lorenzo is located 640 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands moving at 17 mph. That’s more than 3,000 miles from South Florida.

#LORENZO is the 5th hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season... it'll strengthen to a Major, CAT-3 storm...but no threat to land. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/TkLSKSMNi8 — Kristin Giannas (@KristinGiannas) September 25, 2019

Lorenzo is the fifth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters say it is expected to become a major Category 3 hurricane by Thursday.

"The good news is Lorenzo will stay over the open waters of the Atlantic. No threat to land," says Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

Tropical Storm Karen is about 155 miles north-northeast of San Juan.

The storm is moving away from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but was continuing to bring heavy rain and flash flooding. Karen is moving north at 14 mph and is expected to stay a tropical storm, well east of the Bahamas and Florida.

Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were discontinued Wednesday morning.

