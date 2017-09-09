Local travel restrictions announced

- Certain travel restrictions have been announced for parts of Central Florida.

Marion County Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents to restrict travel on roadways starting Sunday at 3 p.m.

The restriction is due to the potential for high winds from Hurricane Irma. If winds exceed 45 mph, first responders will not be permitted to use their vehicles to answer calls for service.

Sheriff Billy Woods also said that residents will also not be permitted to travel on certain bridges if high winds occur. State Road 40 and County Road 316 bridges over the Ocklawaha River will be closed to traffic if winds sustain 35 mph.

Check back with Fox 35 for further updates on local road conditions.