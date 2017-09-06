Local colleges close down for Hurricane Irma

- Stetson University has announced that they will close both the DeLand and Celebration campus on Friday, September 8th. However, classes are canceled as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 7th.

All eastern Florida State College campuses will also be closed Thursday through Sunday because of Hurricane Irma.

Bethune- Cookman University is issuing an emergency evacuation for Tuesday afternoon.

UCF has cancelled all academic programs and classes starting Thursday, September 7 through Monday, September 11.

Full Sail University will be closed beginning at 9 am on Friday, September 8 and will remain closed until the passing of the storm.