LEGOLAND Florida offers free Preschool Pass

- LEGOLAND Florida is granting Florida Resident children, ages 3-years-old and 4-years-old, 12 months of unlimited admission to both LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park.

The new Preschooler Pass will be available from January 10 through February 18, 2019.

As the theme park built for kids, LEGOLAND Florida Resort offers more than 60 percent of its rides and attractions for guests 40 inches or taller. The one-time offer pass includes all seasonal events including Brick or Treat and early spring visits when THE LEGO® MOVIE™ WORLD opens.

Taking guests from the theater to the theme park, the newest theme park addition will feature three attractions, inspired by the characters and themes of the worldwide blockbuster THE LEGO® MOVIE and the upcoming THE LEGO® MOVIE 2: The Second Part.



Parents and family members can purchase Annual Passes from just $119.99 to join in on a year’s worth of awesome! More information about the Annual Pass program can be found at LEGOLAND Florida's website.

Information provided by LEGOLAND Florida.