- A Leesburg High School student is providing dresses to students who can't afford to buy one for prom. From sequin dresses to shiny shoes, "Dress Express" is meant to be a one-stop shop and it’s all for free.

"We have over $200 dresses, 30 pairs of shoes, accessories, unopened makeup for prom," explained Leesburg High School student Cadi Schwartz.

Schwartz said some of the clothes come straight out of her own closet.

"Kinda got the idea, because I have all these dresses sitting in a closet, and I wanted to be able to share that with people," she said, "because I’m not gonna wear them again!"

She says prom can be pricey.

"Dresses, they range anywhere from $200 to some people get $700 dresses. We wanted to be able to give students the opportunity to knock something off their list for free."

This temporary dress boutique is set up in Tessa Clark’s classroom.

"I thought it was great, because we do have a need. We’re a title one school," Clark said.

"We would not have been able to do this without her," Schwartz said of Clark, adding that she is also grateful to the community for making dress donations. "People feel like they’re doing good and making a difference."

She hopes to make prom a magical memory for someone else.

"I think some of the students are like, 'Is this really happening? Can I really get a free dress?'"

The shop opens on March 8 for students.

"We all want to make a difference."