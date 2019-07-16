On Tuesday, immigrant rights advocates met at the Hope CommUnity Center on Hawthrone Avenue in Apopka to announce a lawsuit over unconstitutional immigration enforcement.
They said that a new state law requiring local governments to repeal existing sanctuary policies, and prohibiting them from adopting such policies in the future, is unconstitutional and will hurt the most vulnerable citizens in Florida.
"This bill is problematic for many reasons, including because we know, and have seen time and again, that entangling ICE and local law enforcement leads to racial profiling, civil rights violations, isolation of immigrant communities, and unjust deportations," said Paul Chavez, senior supervising attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center's Immigrant Justice Project.