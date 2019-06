Cleanup is underway after strong storms ripped through Central Florida on Sunday. Heavy winds and high winds snapped trees all over, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Central Florida residents are trying to get through storm debris after Sunday's strong storms . LIghtning, thunder, and 40 miles per hour wind gusts filled the air as they rolled through the region.

An apartment complex in Altamonte Springs was hit particularly hard. Strong winds tore branches off of trees, scattering them all over the parking lot. two big trees snapped in half, with one falling on a car and smashing the windshield.