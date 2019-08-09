< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423139757");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423139757-423137961"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423139757-423137961" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/ride-app-pickup-OIA_1565405568646_7585335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/law-enforcement-investigate-rideshare-at-oia">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 11:02PM EDT</span></p>

<p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Uber and Lyft are popular ways to get around Orlando, but the rideshare business can be cut-throat. Police say some drivers could be breaking the rules, putting your safety on the line.</p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Uber and Lyft are popular ways to get around Orlando, but the rideshare business can be cut-throat. Police say some drivers could be breaking the rules, putting your safety on the line.</p><p>Is your Uber driver who he says he is? In July, FOX 35 reported on the rideshare lot at Orlando International Airport and the illegal parking happening now. On Friday, Orlando Police and federal authorities raided the lot, finding more issues than just illegal parking.</p><p>The airport records department told FOX 35 last month it received up to 3,000-plus pages of calls for service to the lot in the last year. That included calls for overcrowding and double parking. Now, FOX 35 is learning the Orlando Police Tactical Unit, Airport Patrol, Customs and Border Patrol and ICE raided the lot.</p><p>Investigators received reports of people hacking into Uber and Lyft to steal rides from drivers. Police say the people used multiple phones to take fares from legitimate Uber and Lyft drivers.</p><p>In the lot on Friday, 21 people were contacted. Eight warnings were issued for loitering. Nine abandoned cell phones were found in bushes and trees around the lot. No one was arrested.</p><p>Lyft sent us the following statement Friday:</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;">"While we are actively investigating these reports, we have no reason to believe the allegations of hacking are accurate. We stand ready to assist the airport and law enforcement."</p><p>FOX 35 reached out to Uber, which sent us the following statement:</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;">"Fraud is not tolerated on our platform, including situations like this one though it did not involve hacking. Anyone who participates in fraudulent activity of any kind on our app is in clear violation of our Community Guidelines and will be removed from the platform. We continue to improve our fraud detection and prevention systems to protect honest drivers from the small number trying to gain an unfair advantage."</p><p>Orlando police detectives say they expect to release more information on Monday. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/VIgil_held_to_honor_victims_of_Dayton__E_0_7585423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/VIgil_held_to_honor_victims_of_Dayton__E_0_7585423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/VIgil_held_to_honor_victims_of_Dayton__E_0_7585423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/VIgil_held_to_honor_victims_of_Dayton__E_0_7585423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/VIgil_held_to_honor_victims_of_Dayton__E_0_7585423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>VIgil held to honor victims of Dayton, El Paso shootings</h4> </div> <div By <span class="author">Samantha Sosa, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 11:38PM EDT</span></p>

<p>More than 200 people attended a vigil Friday for victims of the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.</p><p>Speakers at the vigil included survivors of the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando and activists from "Moms Demand Action." The shootings were a somber reminder of gun violence in the city.</p><p>"Every time we see one of these incidents around the nation it really hits home, not only for me but for all the residents here," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina. By <span class="author">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 11:37PM EDT</span></p>

<p>School starts next week for Volusia County Public Schools, and some school bus drivers just received tablets to make sure your kids are where they're supposed to be.</p><p>The game-changing new technology is driving safety forward. Walking on the bus, students will type their ID on a pad and then, "it would tell me what bus, bus number and route number."</p><p>It's been seven years since the students started entering their IDs once they got on or off the bus, but now all that information transfers to the tablet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/orange-county-starts-school-year-with-added-security" title="Orange County starts school year with added security" data-articleId="423098607" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Orange_County_starts_school__year_with_a_0_7584287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orange County starts school year with added security</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sydney Cameron, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Back to school looks very different in 2019, due to the presence of big guns, bulletproof vests and metal detectors. </p><p>Orange County leaders said they will provide added security to protect some 215,000 students. </p><p>"We are ready to protect your children, at risk to our own lives," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina, adding that his deputies will respond to danger, even if there's no backup.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! 